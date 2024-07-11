Drunken fight
Graz man knocked to the ground outside a pub – danger to life
Almost a month ago, a 61-year-old man from Graz was knocked over by a stranger in a pub near the train station. He suffered serious head injuries and has been fighting for his life ever since. The police are now looking for the suspect with a sketch.
The incident took place almost a month ago, on June 13, 2024, in a bar on Graz's Europaplatz and Ghegagasse. The emergency services were called there shortly after midnight: A man had been pushed and hit his head on the sidewalk. The 61-year-old man from Graz was taken to the university hospital by ambulance. Since then, the man has been fighting for his life in an artificial deep sleep.
The police are investigating exactly what happened before the push and who pushed the man from Graz. The man's two sons and a work colleague were at the scene, celebrating the victim's birthday. The sons were probably playing darts with two strangers when an argument developed over the bill for the drinks.
Police are looking for the suspect
All the guests left the bar. Shortly afterwards, the stranger came and pushed the victim to the floor. The police have been searching for the suspect ever since without success. He is described as follows: between 35 and 40 years old, 180 - 185 cm tall, medium build, short black hair and of foreign origin. At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing a purple T-shirt and light-colored shorts.
Information to the Graz main station police station, tel. no.: 059133/6584.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.