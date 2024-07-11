Graz man knocked to the ground outside a pub – danger to life

Police are looking for the suspect

All the guests left the bar. Shortly afterwards, the stranger came and pushed the victim to the floor. The police have been searching for the suspect ever since without success. He is described as follows: between 35 and 40 years old, 180 - 185 cm tall, medium build, short black hair and of foreign origin. At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing a purple T-shirt and light-colored shorts.