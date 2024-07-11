Vorteilswelt
Drunken fight

Graz man knocked to the ground outside a pub – danger to life

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 11:01

Almost a month ago, a 61-year-old man from Graz was knocked over by a stranger in a pub near the train station. He suffered serious head injuries and has been fighting for his life ever since. The police are now looking for the suspect with a sketch.

comment0 Kommentare

The incident took place almost a month ago, on June 13, 2024, in a bar on Graz's Europaplatz and Ghegagasse. The emergency services were called there shortly after midnight: A man had been pushed and hit his head on the sidewalk. The 61-year-old man from Graz was taken to the university hospital by ambulance. Since then, the man has been fighting for his life in an artificial deep sleep.

The police are investigating exactly what happened before the push and who pushed the man from Graz. The man's two sons and a work colleague were at the scene, celebrating the victim's birthday. The sons were probably playing darts with two strangers when an argument developed over the bill for the drinks.

Police are looking for the suspect
All the guests left the bar. Shortly afterwards, the stranger came and pushed the victim to the floor. The police have been searching for the suspect ever since without success. He is described as follows: between 35 and 40 years old, 180 - 185 cm tall, medium build, short black hair and of foreign origin. At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing a purple T-shirt and light-colored shorts.

Information to the Graz main station police station, tel. no.: 059133/6584.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

