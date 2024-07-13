The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger prepares the vacation
How I make sure there's no stress before the trip and no nasty surprises after the vacation. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Sea, mountains, wellness or just a few days in a family apartment? The summer vacation most families have been longing for is finally here!
Preparation is important for a really great time out, because stress before departure because something can't be found or bad surprises when you get home can really spoil the mood.
I therefore like to plan a little in advance and start drawing up a packing list around ten days before the day of departure. From the age of about six, the children are able to gather their personal belongings themselves and they also find it easier if they have a little lead time. As "time" is very abstract for kids, we have introduced the time loop and also make a paper garland before the vacation, where they tear off a piece every day and see exactly how many days are left until the trip. They have that long to pack their little bag.
About three days before departure, I water all the plants again, and a few hours before departure I put a bottle filled with water into the damp soil, so they take care of themselves. To prevent food from spoiling, I clear out the things the day before the trip and give them away to friends or neighbors.
I also clean the kitchen properly and wash the tea towels so that there are no ant parties or similar surprises while we are bathing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
