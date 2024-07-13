The little messenger prepares the vacation

I therefore like to plan a little in advance and start drawing up a packing list around ten days before the day of departure. From the age of about six, the children are able to gather their personal belongings themselves and they also find it easier if they have a little lead time. As "time" is very abstract for kids, we have introduced the time loop and also make a paper garland before the vacation, where they tear off a piece every day and see exactly how many days are left until the trip. They have that long to pack their little bag.