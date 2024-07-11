Cross-country skier Kappacher
“Exploit full potential and ride at the front”
In the summer, cross-country skier Adam Kappacher also gets a taste of other sports to fine-tune his skills. The Pongau native has high goals for the coming season.
Last season was a step forward. But there is still a lot of potential for improvement, and I want to make the most of it and be right at the front," says cross-country skier Adam Kappacher, who has big plans for the coming season. The Pongau native is currently working up a sweat to make this a reality.
Summer training is going very well. We're doing a lot of fitness and strength training at the moment, we've already made good progress.
Adam Kappacher
"Summer training is going very well. We're doing a lot of fitness and strength training at the moment, we've already made good progress. It's still a few months until we're back on skis," grins the 30-year-old. He also tries his hand at other sports. "Of course, we're on the road a lot on our racing bikes."
Judo as a balance
Together with his colleagues from Ski Austria, the man from Schwarzach also completed a workshop in Linz last week, where a judo session was on the agenda afterwards. After finishing fourth last season, the police athlete has one thing in particular on his agenda for the new season: "I'd like to finally make it onto the podium in the World Cup. To finish in the top ten in the overall World Cup."
However, Kappacher's big goal for 2025 is the World Championships in the Engadin Valley in Switzerland. "You have to be ready to compete for the medals," says the cross-country racer, who is already focusing on gold, silver and bronze.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
