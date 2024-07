England experts on the penalty scene: “A disgrace”

"Unnecessary as a goiter"

As so often, former top German referee Manuel Gräfe also criticized Zwayer's performance: "Zwayer as usual," wrote Gräfe on X. Gräfe criticized that Zwayer "simply lacked the line" in the game and that he did not have the competence of a top referee. "As if there was no one else in the whole of Europe. A blow for all referees of integrity and better referees and as unnecessary as a goiter."