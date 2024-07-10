Heat high
Caribbean not as hot as Burgenland
On Wednesday, the mercury soared to over 30 degrees everywhere - according to Apa, it was hottest in Andau at 36.3 degrees. Not even in the Caribbean is it as hot as here. Health services warn against underestimating the consequences for the body. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and the Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) are once again calling for climate-friendly labor laws.
Summer, sun, sunshine - record-breaking temperatures are making the people of Burgenland really sweat these days. Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Burgenland. According to GeoShere Austria (ZAMG), 35.9 degrees were measured in Andau at around 3 pm, with Apa even recording 36.3 degrees. Close behind was Eisenstadt with 35.5 degrees and Podersdorf with 35.4 degrees. For comparison: Wörterberg was the "coolest" at 30.6 degrees.
2007 39.5 degrees in Andau
However, there is still plenty of room for improvement in Burgenland on the way to the all-time high. The old Burgenland record dates back to July 20, 2007, when 39.5 degrees Celsius was measured in Andau. On July 29, 2013, the temperature in Güssing climbed to 39.1 degrees. Midsummer won't be taking a break in the next few days either. With the upcoming temperatures, many people are therefore drawn to the nearest bathing lake. At 24 degrees, Lake Neusiedl is currently one of the warmest lakes in Burgenland. After the floods at the beginning of June, it has also been possible to swim in the Burger Stausee again for a few days.
When the workplace becomes a sauna
For some it is hot, for others it is even hotter. The current heatwave is making employees sweat in particular. Outdoor work in particular poses an increased health risk in hot weather. On roofs or in construction pits, temperatures are repeatedly reaching around 50 degrees. The thermometer showed 30 degrees for Ewald Neubauer yesterday at 9 o'clock in the morning in his company car for the state road administration.
At this point, he was already working non-stop. Due to the extreme heat, he starts work an hour early - including free water deliveries throughout the working day. There is no complaining, because as a "chipper" you are used to biting through.
Despite beads of sweat on his forehead, Kevin Berger has no complaints about the dog days either. "Unlike other jobs, we can work in shorts," says the junior boss of the earthworks company from Dt. Kaltenbrunn, taking it in his stride.
"Drink a lot and darken the sides of the cab, then you can get through the day without air conditioning," is his tip. With a hot oven and a tight schedule, the kitchen is also working up a double sweat these days. Serif Gül from Dorfimbiss Rudersdorf therefore pays particular attention to the health of his employees. "The water bottle is our constant companion, but there is also fresh fruit. That helps us cool down".
Even though the mood barometer is still good in Burgenland, the AK and ÖGB are reiterating the demand for better heat protection measures in the workplace. There is criticism of the federal government in particular, "because there is a lack of political will for climate-friendly working conditions", say ÖGB regional chairman Manuel Sulyok and AK president Gerhard Michalitsch. So far, the "heat-free regulation" only applies to construction workers. There is no legal entitlement to it; the decision lies with the employer. For this reason, the AK has called for a legal regulation for heat-free working from 30 degrees for all those who work outside. Trucks should also be required to have an engine-independent or stationary air conditioning system. For all those who work indoors, the upper limit is 24 degrees. This is to be monitored more closely by the labor inspectorate, for which the AK is also calling for more staff.
