Caribbean not as hot as Burgenland

Even though the mood barometer is still good in Burgenland, the AK and ÖGB are reiterating the demand for better heat protection measures in the workplace. There is criticism of the federal government in particular, "because there is a lack of political will for climate-friendly working conditions", say ÖGB regional chairman Manuel Sulyok and AK president Gerhard Michalitsch. So far, the "heat-free regulation" only applies to construction workers. There is no legal entitlement to it; the decision lies with the employer. For this reason, the AK has called for a legal regulation for heat-free working from 30 degrees for all those who work outside. Trucks should also be required to have an engine-independent or stationary air conditioning system. For all those who work indoors, the upper limit is 24 degrees. This is to be monitored more closely by the labor inspectorate, for which the AK is also calling for more staff.