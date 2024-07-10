Online doctor’s appointments to be expanded

"It has to benefit patients" and data security has top priority. Data that is already available would simply be linked and made accessible, said Rauch. In future, for example, all findings and images are to be integrated into the ELGA health record with its own app. The vision is that patients will no longer have to "carry a bag full of findings and X-ray images from doctor to doctor and retell their medical history", said Andreas Hubmann, Chairman of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK).