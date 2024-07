Electric Love is already planning for next year

Reifenauer and his team won't be able to catch their breath. Because the strictly limited advance ticket sales for the coming year open today, Thursday, at 6 pm. ELF passes in various categories can then be purchased for a short time on the festival website. The number of passes is limited to 5000. Ticket buyers can also look forward to exclusive prizes. The cheapest tickets for Electric Love 2025 cost 185 euros (standard) in advance.