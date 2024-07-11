Neighbor for Google
Land buyers are now looking through their fingers
16 years after buying the land in the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg industrial estate, Google has left little trace so far. While doubts about whether the tech giant will ever build the data center are growing louder, the tactics for further company settlements on the 20-hectare plot of land that is still available have changed.
"Austria is not exactly attractive for investment at the moment," wrote one. "That will never happen," another was certain. There was a heated debate on krone.at recently because, even 16 years after the purchase of the site, it is still not really clear when and if the tech giant will ever build a data center in the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg business park.
"From the outside, you might think that nothing is happening," says Christian Kolarik, the mayor of Kronstorf. However, he and Christoph Lichtenauer, the mayor of Hargelsberg, are able to counter critics by pointing out that all investments have been made at Google's expense on the basis of agreements: A lot has already been done for the infrastructure in particular, and Netz OÖ also built a transformer station.
However, the never-ending story surrounding Google has led to a change in strategy: We are no longer looking for a buyer for the remaining 20 hectares of the company building site.
"There are always interested parties"
"There is only one building right left," says Kolarik. This means that the land remains the property of the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg industrial estate, and a company could then use the site for up to 99 years. Is there already any sign of this happening? "There are always interested parties, we are in good talks," says Kolarik. There's plenty of speculation, and the name Amazon keeps coming up.
Fixed: rear derailleur will be upgraded
One thing is certain: because the green light has been given to upgrade the electricity grid to 220 kilovolts in the central area, the existing substation in the Winkling district will become a transformer station. Construction will start in July.
