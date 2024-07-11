Criticism of mileage allowance
“Drivers are once again the losers!”
The increase in the mileage allowance is too low for the Freedom Party and Social Democrats in Lower Austria. The ÖVP, however, is celebrating the "good news".
Even when sitting in a coalition, the perception of political reality can be quite different. In the government district in St. Pölten, this can be seen in the reactions to the increase in the mileage allowance.
FPÖ as the "motorists' party"
"A bitter blow for all drivers and commuters," comments Alexander Murlasits, FPÖ provincial party secretary, on the eight cents per kilometer increase. He continues to advocate doubling the mileage allowance. The fact that cyclists are to receive the same amount of funding as car drivers in the future is a bombshell for the Freedom Party member: "That is completely unrealistic!"
We have clearly demanded a doubling of the mileage allowance and the commuter allowance as well as the abolition of the CO2 penalty tax and the NoVA.
Alexander Murlasits, FPÖ
Bild: FPNÖ
ÖVP in "federal election mode"
Meanwhile, ÖVP transport spokesman Florian Krumböck is celebrating the first increase in the mileage allowance in 14 years with just too much euphoria: "Good news for everyone who travels for work. Thanks to Chancellor Nehammer for making this possible." The federal election campaign is now also making its way into provincial politics.
The fact that the official mileage allowance is now being increased by 8 cents to 0.50 euros can only be a first step. Employees need all the support they can get in the fight against inflation.
René Pfister, SPÖ
Bild: SPNÖ
SPÖ insists on resolutions
The Social Democrats take a more objective approach to the issue. MP René Pfister recalls the SPÖ motion passed in February that citizens should be relieved of the burden of commuting to work: "We are therefore calling for at least 60 cents per kilometer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.