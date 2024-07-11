Vorteilswelt
Criticism of mileage allowance

“Drivers are once again the losers!”

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 05:55

The increase in the mileage allowance is too low for the Freedom Party and Social Democrats in Lower Austria. The ÖVP, however, is celebrating the "good news". 

comment0 Kommentare

Even when sitting in a coalition, the perception of political reality can be quite different. In the government district in St. Pölten, this can be seen in the reactions to the increase in the mileage allowance.

FPÖ as the "motorists' party"
"A bitter blow for all drivers and commuters," comments Alexander Murlasits, FPÖ provincial party secretary, on the eight cents per kilometer increase. He continues to advocate doubling the mileage allowance. The fact that cyclists are to receive the same amount of funding as car drivers in the future is a bombshell for the Freedom Party member: "That is completely unrealistic!"

Zitat Icon

We have clearly demanded a doubling of the mileage allowance and the commuter allowance as well as the abolition of the CO2 penalty tax and the NoVA.

(Bild: FPNÖ)

Alexander Murlasits, FPÖ

Bild: FPNÖ

ÖVP in "federal election mode"
Meanwhile, ÖVP transport spokesman Florian Krumböck is celebrating the first increase in the mileage allowance in 14 years with just too much euphoria: "Good news for everyone who travels for work. Thanks to Chancellor Nehammer for making this possible." The federal election campaign is now also making its way into provincial politics.

Zitat Icon

The fact that the official mileage allowance is now being increased by 8 cents to 0.50 euros can only be a first step. Employees need all the support they can get in the fight against inflation.

(Bild: SPNÖ)

René Pfister, SPÖ

Bild: SPNÖ

SPÖ insists on resolutions
The Social Democrats take a more objective approach to the issue. MP René Pfister recalls the SPÖ motion passed in February that citizens should be relieved of the burden of commuting to work: "We are therefore calling for at least 60 cents per kilometer."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
