On tour with rangers: “National Park is a jewel”

The two explain the special features of this secluded, strictly protected natural jewel to young and old alike. "Only if many people know about it will it continue to exist for a long time to come," Baldinger is convinced. Climate change is also making itself felt in the Obersulzbachtal - the mountains are crumbling. "A huge mudslide has buried the former pastures here," he says when he arrives at Sattelkar. And you can already hear another rumble. Every day, boulders thunder down into the Obersulzbachtal valley. For some plants, this is also an opportunity, says Baldinger. "I've never seen a landscape like this before," say children who hike along these paths time and time again. The national park is also an unknown world for Arab guests. "How do you pump the water up here?" they ask him at waterfalls.