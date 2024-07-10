Vorteilswelt
Michelle and her Eric Philippi naked in the kitchen

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 14:28

What's going on here? Michelle and her boyfriend Eric Philippi show themselves in the kitchen dressed only in their underpants.

Michelle and her boyfriend Eric Philippi are causing quite a stir with an unusual post. In Michelle's latest post, the two show themselves in the kitchen wearing only underpants and a thong. The pop singer has decided not to wear a bra.

Saucy photo with an important message
But there is a serious reason behind the cheeky action. Two heart-shaped cherries are drawn across her buttocks, which read: "Love me" or "Let it go", in reference to a line from Michelle's new song.

Several hate messages from the internet are also displayed under the revealing picture of the pop couple. For example: "On tour with mom" or "This voice borders on assault."

Michelle gives her haters an important message with her post. "Condolences to all people who think they have to insult others in the worst possible way to feel better about themselves! Remember love!"

Death threats received
The admonishing words and the half-naked photo were very well received by their fans. Michelle and Eric Philippi receive a lot of positive feedback from their Instagram followers. Their pop colleagues also praised the campaign: Vanessa Mai, for example, posted a little heart.

In the past, the pop couple have had to deal with hate comments on several occasions and have even received death threats because of their relationship. This makes the statement that Michelle and her Eric are now making with their daring photo all the more important.

