Eternal chemical contaminates our drinking water

Lots of agriculture, lots of perpetual chemicals

The main cause of drinking water contamination with TFA is thought to be the agricultural use of pesticides containing PFAS (e.g. as anti-foaming agents). In areas with a lot of agricultural land, such as Upper and Lower Austria, Styria and Burgenland, TFA levels would be significantly higher than in Salzburg, Carinthia, Vorarlberg, Vienna and Tyrol. Global 2000 is therefore calling for an immediate ban on PFAS pesticides in a petition to the provincial governors and the federal government in Austria. Farmers should also be supported so that they can use alternative plant protection methods. In addition, TFA probably often gets into drinking water from "fluorinated gases (F-gases)", which are used as coolants. These should also be banned immediately, they said.