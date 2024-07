Ländle wind turbines to generate electricity in the east

Wind energy in the Ländle

evn naturkraft" is a 100 percent subsidiary of the Lower Austrian regional energy supplier "EVN", which bundles all of the company's activities in the field of green electricity generation. The Managing Director responsible, Helwig Überacker, is delighted with the synergies that this partnership makes possible: "Together, we are a more than powerful team that has a good chance of realizing exciting projects as the birthplace of wind energy in the province." The wind turbines will be owned equally by the two partners, with each partner responsible for marketing the electricity.