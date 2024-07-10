Vorteilswelt
Great anticipation

Soccer legend rejoices: There is no better league

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 10:00

Michael Streiter - man for everything at SV Volders. Chairman, sports director, coach, groundsman. After an extremely successful season, he now had to rebuild his team for the coming season. At the first training session, he got his lads fired up for the new season. 

The Tyrolean Cup final in Kematen on Whit Monday - that will probably never be forgotten around the soccer pitch in Volders. Even though the match against Reichenau was lost 4:0. But the enthusiasm surrounding Michael Streiter's team and the great support of the fans in red - that was unique!

Volder's man for everything: Michael Streiter
Volder's man for everything: Michael Streiter
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Training was back on Monday for the first time. And Streiter saw quite a few new faces. The cup finalists had to make radical changes, especially in the goalkeeper position. Because Leon Schulte moved to Switzerland and Luka Cutic to Hall. That's why David Sukiasyan (19) from Völs and Simon Geisler from Fritzens were brought in.

"We have added quality"
"It will take some time until everyone is properly integrated. But we have added quality," Streiter is certain. This is not an indication of the Volder team's ambitions for promotion, as the club simply cannot afford that. "But we can and want to play great soccer again," the coach told his men at the start of training.

The red wall of the Volder fans (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer)
The red wall of the Volder fans
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer)

In a league that only makes Streiter click his tongue: "There is no better league in Tyrol. So many derbies, Wacker Innsbruck, Silz/Mötz - that's where the spectators come! Honestly, it doesn't get any better for us," enthuses the ex-international about the Regionalliga Tirol, which was increased to 14 clubs in the summer.

SV VOLDERS: Departures: L. Schulte (Switzerland), L. Cutic (Hall), D. Fürhapter (WSG Tirol), F. Pittl (Völs), E. Haider (Völs), M. Greil (end of career). Additions: D. Sukiasyan (Völs), S. Geisler (Fritzens), P. Brugger (WSG Tirol), M. Hundegger (Wörgl), J. Grasl (Schwaz), Reinaldo Silva (Wacker Innsbruck), A. Kohler (Hall).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
