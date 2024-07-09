Vorteilswelt
Witness with "eagle eyes"

Farmer run over by hay tedder on steep meadow

09.07.2024 18:24

A serious accident occurred on a mountain meadow in Innervillgraten in East Tyrol on Tuesday morning. A farmer (68) was seriously injured in the accident. The man owes his speedy rescue to a witness with "eagle eyes" who made the right combination on the other side of the valley. 

Shortly after 10 a.m., the 68-year-old was working on a steep mountain meadow with a manually operated hay tedder. At the edge of the meadow, the device caught on a fence. This had fatal consequences.

The farmer lost control of the tedder and fell backwards across the meadow. The 68-year-old finally came to rest under the vehicle.

Witness was standing on the other side of the valley
From the other side of the valley, a 57-year-old man noticed that suddenly nothing was moving in the farmer's field and the hay tedder was standing still away from the meadow. This seemed strange to the attentive observer. He informed the farmer's wife, drove to the scene of the accident and found the seriously injured man lying under the machine. 

Thanks to the neighbor's courageous actions, the 68-year-old was quickly rescued. He was flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter. 

Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
