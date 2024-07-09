Horrific suffering after Russian attacks on Kiev

Recovery work continues in Kiev

Meanwhile, in the Ukrainian capital, recovery work continued at the damaged children's hospital. Hundreds of local residents helped the firefighters to search for more victims and clear the rubble. US President Joe Biden called the attacks "a cruel reminder of Russia's brutality". It is crucial that the world continues to stand by Ukraine at this important moment, he warned. The Russian missile attacks are "a terrible reminder of Russia's brutality", said Biden. The government in Washington and NATO allies would announce new measures this week to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.