Shortly before the European Championship semi-final
“Unworthy of a captain!” Mbappe under fire
Kylian Mbappe has come in for harsh criticism ahead of the European Championship semi-final clash between France and Spain. "At the moment, he's unworthy of a captain, he's not taking enough responsibility on the pitch," scolded legend Emmanuel Petit.
Three goals in five games, two of which were scored by the opponent - one by Maximilian Wöber, the other by Belgian Jan Vertonghen. Mbappe also scored a penalty in the 1-1 draw in the final group game against Poland, who had already been eliminated. France's offense has not yet reached its full potential.
"Mbappe has to play against Spain. But only because the opponent is Spain. Otherwise I would have left him on the bench," Emmanuel Petit told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. "The fact that he was only substituted halfway through extra time in the quarter-final against Portugal was actually far too late. He should have been off after an hour at the latest."
Clear words! And then Petit heavily criticized France's superstar. Mbappe has "not been at his best since the start of this European Championship. He's not physically fit, and he's also hampered by his broken nose. At the moment, he is unworthy of a captain, he doesn't take enough responsibility on the pitch." He is now hoping for a "Mbappe explosion" in the semi-final clash against Spain.
"That's not the Mbappe we know"
Raymond Domenech is also unhappy. "That's not the Mbappe we know," the former team boss told "ran.de". "Even before he had to wear the mask, he wasn't in top form. He hasn't really played well in the past three months." Will Mbappe's answer be on the pitch today?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
