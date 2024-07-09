Vorteilswelt
"Eggs cut off"

Töpperwien opens up on TV about his arrest

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 09:54

"Currywurstmann" Chris Töpperwien, known from the TV show "Goodbye Deutschland", is on trial in Wiener Neustadt for embezzling company funds. He was arrested for this at Munich airport on May 2. He now complained on TV: "I just felt powerless, as if my balls had been cut off."

comment0 Kommentare

In a special edition of "Goodbye Deutschland - Familie Töpperwien" on VOX and RTL+ on Monday evening, Töpperwien, who was reported to the police by an ex-employer from Austria, described his odyssey through German prisons until he was extradited to Austria, where he is now on trial.

The allegations against him include using company money to dispose of private bulky waste and embezzling knives, barbecue spices and charcoal.

"Naked as a clam in the open-plan office"
His arrest still shocks him. He actually wanted to go to Germany for a TV production. Töpperwien: "I didn't know that there was a warrant out for my arrest. The accusations against me are unfounded". "And then you're standing stark naked in front of a long desk in an open-plan office."

"Balls cut off"
He was "thrown into such a wet, black cellar, from 7.30 in the evening until seven in the morning. There was no window. Just a light that burned and a big heavy iron door."

Töpperwien: "I was scared, I felt sick. I was throwing up. I was intimidated and panicked. I just felt powerless, as if my balls had been cut off ... I had a constant panic attack. I was scared to death, I thought I'd never get out of here."

Twelve days in custody
He was then transferred to Landshut prison, where everything was taken from him and he had to undress completely. The man from Cologne spent a total of twelve days behind bars until he was finally extradited to Austria. He was released in exchange for lenient measures.

On Monday he appeared in court in Wiener Neustadt, where he pleaded not guilty. The trial was adjourned to August 26 for the questioning of another witness.

Töpperwien became known through the format "Goodbye Deutschland! Die Auswanderer" on VOX and his participation in the RTL "Jungle Camp" in 2019.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
