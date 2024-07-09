Reveals "insider tip"
“Friends” star Courteney Cox shows off her killer figure
Unbelievable, but true: this woman is actually 60 years old! And Courteney Cox does a lot to maintain the body and appearance of a woman decades younger.
The actress reflected on this on Instagram: "I just had a birthday. I don't exactly love the number, but hey, no one has a choice. You just have to do your best!"
Cox proves humor
The "Friends" beauty posted a video with the sounds of "Sweet Home Alabama", in which she gives an insight behind the scenes of her home work-out program. Wearing just a black sports bra and leggings, she performed various equipment exercises for her arms, stomach, torso and legs.
At the end of the clip, Cox takes the mickey out of herself. Wearing a mini bikini, she climbs out of a freezer - her face covered with a cloth mask and a red light cap in her hand. She looks into the camera and jokes: "What is it? This is cryotherapy."
This wellness trend - in which the body is briefly exposed to extremely cold temperatures - is said by its proponents to reduce inflammation in the body, lead to weight loss and even help to calm the nerves.
Tried out a lot
Cox had admitted in an earlier Instagram post that she experiments with all sorts of dermatological procedures for skin rejuvenation.
"I'm someone who tries all different types of lasers," she explained. "I actually try just about everything, but a lot of procedures don't really work for me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
