SPÖ hopes for a left-wing awakening after French elections

Kickl very silent on defeat

The FPÖ also tried to ride the wave of success that brought a landslide victory for the right with 33% in the first round of the election. "I am keeping my fingers crossed for our French friends from the Rassemblement National for today's second round of the elections. The time is ripe for honest patriotic politics!", FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl posted under a photo with his French counterpart Jordan Bardella before the second round of the elections. Kickl did not comment on the defeat of his French friends.