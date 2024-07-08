This is how the 399-euro rip-off was brought to its knees

Case raised many questions

What had happened? It's well known that lawyers don't exchange pleasantries before proceedings. But Breuss' letter to the opposing lawyer a week before the trial was quite something. The letter is available to the "Krone". Thomas Breuss: "This case raises many questions. On the one hand, it's about data protection because of the many cameras. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties. But it was also interesting that another client came to me in June with a new reminder letter, even though the lease had ended. If you pretend to still be the owner with the intention of enriching yourself so that you can sue, you are in breach of criminal law. We also pointed this out to the court."