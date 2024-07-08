Daily physical activity unit has come to stay

Biggest development step from 2024/25

Following the successful completion of the project phase, the next chapter in the success story will begin in the coming school and kindergarten year: thanks to the considerable increase in the Ministry of Sport's budget to a total of EUR 15.6 million per year, the combination of the "Daily Physical Activity Unit" with the successful "Kinder gesund bewegen 2.0" (KiGeBe) program and an incentive model from the Ministry of Sport for funding from the federal states, EUR 18.03 million per year will be available from 2024/25. In addition, the Ministry of Education is enabling even more support services in Pillar 1 (culture of movement), which provides for the integration of movement in all areas of school and kindergarten (active way to school, moving break, moving lessons, moving morning circle...).