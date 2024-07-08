Knight on coconuts with gasping for breath!

Werner Sobotka directs, while Uwe Kröger, who specializes in dramatic musical roles, slips into the role of the melancholy King Arthur: "I've already done some funny things in Vienna, such as 'The Addams Family', because I love comedy," says Kröger in the "Krone" interview, "with 'Spamalot', the rehearsals alone are so much fun, but I must also say that they are very elaborate. Because Monty Phyton is very complex, nothing is random, every word, every sentence is emphasized differently. Everything is choreographed in a group dynamic. Every thing is made into a thing, it's really funny!"