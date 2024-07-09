Here world star John Malkovich walks through Vienna

And suddenly he simply emerged from the crowd of thousands of tourists: US actor John Malkovich. The 70-year-old international star, who also works as a director and producer, strolled through Walfischgasse and then towards the opera. He was sure to attract curious glances from various passers-by, but Malkovich had a very clear focus and no eyes for anything else - he wanted to go to the State Opera, after all, he is one of the main actors here from Wednesday.