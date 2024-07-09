Like a "normal" tourist
Here world star John Malkovich walks through Vienna
Emmy award-winning, nominated for two Oscars and a Golden Globe - there is actually very little artistically that actor John Malkovich has not achieved in his career. This is one of the reasons why the American is completely without airs and graces. As seen during his "Undercover" appearance in Vienna's city center.
And suddenly he simply emerged from the crowd of thousands of tourists: US actor John Malkovich. The 70-year-old international star, who also works as a director and producer, strolled through Walfischgasse and then towards the opera. He was sure to attract curious glances from various passers-by, but Malkovich had a very clear focus and no eyes for anything else - he wanted to go to the State Opera, after all, he is one of the main actors here from Wednesday.
Malkovich is a Vienna fan
The actor, to whom Spike Jonze even dedicated his own cinematic (cult) comedy in 1999, will be on stage alongside opera singer Cecilia Bartoli in the play "Their Master's Voice". In between, he passes the time with various tours through the city, which he already knows very well thanks to several official and unofficial visits.
So it can happen that you come across Malkovich in one of the museums in the city. After all, he has a great penchant for the fine arts and in a cultural metropolis like here in Austria, someone like him will find what he is looking for relatively quickly. Especially when you don't have to fear any "evil" paparazzi following you around.
He disappeared just as he appeared
And so it was in this case too: John Malkovich was able to continue roaming the streets completely unmolested. Even when he came out of the opera again (presumably they were rehearsing for the big performance). Because even then, he was able to stroll through the city almost unrecognized and disappear into the sea of thousands of tourists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.