Another test
Musk announces fifth “Starship” flight for August
SpaceX, the company owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, is aiming for the fifth test flight of its Starship super rocket in August. Musk announced this at the weekend via X (formerly Twitter).
"Flight five in four weeks," Musk posted on X on Saturday (see post below). If everything goes according to plan, we won't have to wait much longer until the largest rocket system ever built in space history takes off again.
The largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel completed its fourth test flight on June 6 - the first successful one after three failed attempts. The "Starship" lifted off from the spaceport in the US state of Texas and landed in the sea after just over an hour.
Designed to enable flights to the moon and Mars
The "Starship" - which consists of a 70-metre-long "Super Heavy" booster and a 50-metre-long upper stage (also called "Starship") - is intended to enable manned missions to the moon and Mars. The system is designed in such a way that both the spaceship and the rocket can be reused after returning to Earth.
The 122-metre-long system should be able to transport well over 100 tons of cargo in the future. NASA also wants to use the "Starship" to bring astronauts back to the Earth's satellite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.