Minister stands firm
Gewessler indignantly rejects comparison with Kickl
"Leonore Gewessler is the Herbert Kickl of the Greens", said ÖVP General Christian Stocker on "krone.tv" last week. Gewessler indignantly rejects this comparison. "Herbert Kickl is a demagogue who is not interested in solutions. Sorry, I can't see any similarities."
Gewessler does not comment on the fact that ÖPV leader Karl Nehammer has ruled her out as a minister in a future government. "I am applying for an extension." The voters will decide who will sit in the next government. When asked whether Nehammer is avoiding her, she says: "We have only seen each other briefly in the last two weeks", but that was due to the European Football Championship and appointments, "we will make up for it".
"We take environmental protection seriously"
Gewessler argues that her unilateral approach to the renaturation ordinance is based on nature conservation. "It's about giving nature a little room to breathe. The decision is a victory for nature across the continent." The Greens are using their appearance for self-promotion: "You can see that the Greens take environmental protection seriously."
Totschnig also went it alone
She rejects the accusation of breaking the law: "I have chosen a legally compliant path, which Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) has already chosen. But no one has spoken of him breaking the law", she recalls Totschnig's unilateral action in reducing climate and environmental protection measures at EU level.
Gewessler does not want to "gloss over" the continued dependence on Russian gas. "The most expensive thing for our economy is our dependence on Vladimir Putin." One of the reasons for the failure was resistance from the business community, but she also took the SPÖ to task, as it did not approve the Bio-Gas Act in the National Council last week. This would have required a two-thirds majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.