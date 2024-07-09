We have all the tricks
Fraud on vacation: Styrians should watch out for this
Sipping cocktails, strolling along the beach and unwinding after a stressful year. Many Styrians have just one goal for their upcoming summer vacation: to finally relax and enjoy themselves. But beware: this easy-going, relaxed attitude of vacationers is a breeding ground for criminals. We know what you should look out for!
It's easy for a beach bag to be left unattended or a wallet to be left open at a restaurant table during the joyful vacation rush. It is precisely in these situations that thieves strike. The result: the dream vacationquickly turns into a nightmare. That's why you should not only take swimwear, sunscreen and sunglasses with you on vacation, but also pack the most important tips against criminals in your luggage.
Flowers as a distraction
The experts at the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) know the most common tricks: "One popular method, for example, is the so-called rose trick," says Armin Kaltenegger, Head of Property Protection. "Fraudsters offer roses or other flowers in busy places to distract the victim and then commit pickpocketing."
Most of the time, vacation scammers take advantage of their victims' distraction, local ignorance or inattention.
They also distract their victim by asking for donations or a photo. Meanwhile, accomplices inconspicuously reach into bags, rucksacks or purses to steal valuables, cash, credit cards or personal documents. "These are usually really well-organized criminals who work together in groups," says Kaltenegger, speaking from years of experience.
Fraudulent cab drivers without a license
Another very popular scam that has happened to many people is the cab scam. Fake drivers without a real license position themselves in tourist locations and take advantage of travelers' ignorance. They deliberately take longer routes in order to drive up the price. It also happens that taximeters are manipulated.
Tips
- Always keep an eye on your valuables, especially in crowded tourist areas, on public transport and in restaurants
- Only use official, licensed cabs that have the appropriate markings.
- Find out in advance about the average cab prices in the region.
- Book your vacation withtrustworthy travel agencies that have a good reputation. Read the experiences and reviews of other travelers.
- Do not give any personal information to strangers.
Look at providers and web security
Unfortunately, fraud often starts at the vacation booking stage. Fraudsters use fake vacation websites or dubious vacation offers by email or telephone to try to obtain money and personal data from travelers. "Be vigilant about which sites you book on, what you click on and make sure you check the authenticity of the website," warns Kaltenegger.
