New Harder lido
A leisure paradise on Lake Constance
It's done: on Saturday, the completely renovated lido in Hard was opened in perfect swimming weather and just in time for the start of the vacations. Around 14 million euros were invested in the project.
After just ten months of construction, the Hard lido was officially opened by Mayor Martin Staudinger at 10 a.m. sharp, immediately followed by the dedication of the new leisure oasis by Pastor Erich Baldauf. Afterwards, the people of Harden were able to see the new features for themselves with free admission.
On the site of the largest lido with around 40.000 square meters, the largest lido on Lake Constance, a lot has happened in recent months: the heart of the leisure venue designed by the Tyrolean planning office Pohl is the pool complex designed for all age groups with two separate pools: the large adventure pool with a depth of 60 to 120 cm offers highlights such as a floor bubble, massage jets and a water mushroom, while the 25-meter-long and 8.5-meter-wide sports pool has three lanes and a depth of 1.4 to 2 meters, so that water rescue swimming tests can also be held here.
Toddler and children's area with lots of attractions
Other highlights include the spectacular slide system and a spacious children's and toddlers' area with two round pools, an elephant slide, a triple slide and a water mushroom. Right next to it, a playground has been created for the little bathers, which is probably one of the largest and most beautiful in Vorarlberg.
To protect the children, bathers are requested not to smoke in the children's area in future. Otherwise, smoking is still permitted in the lido, but all bathers are requested to dispose of their stubs properly in the mobile ashtrays set up for this purpose.
Swimming in the lake
However, the facility is not quite finished yet. The new landmark of the lido, a 25-metre-long lake pool surrounded by floating jetties, will not be finalized until August.
The enlarged beach volleyball court and a soccer pitch with boards offer further opportunities for sporting activities - both courts can also be used after the pool closes.
All of the new buildings were constructed using timber and are equipped with photovoltaic systems, which will make the operation of the lido energy self-sufficient and climate-neutral.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
