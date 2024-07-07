A leisure paradise on Lake Constance

On the site of the largest lido with around 40.000 square meters, the largest lido on Lake Constance, a lot has happened in recent months: the heart of the leisure venue designed by the Tyrolean planning office Pohl is the pool complex designed for all age groups with two separate pools: the large adventure pool with a depth of 60 to 120 cm offers highlights such as a floor bubble, massage jets and a water mushroom, while the 25-meter-long and 8.5-meter-wide sports pool has three lanes and a depth of 1.4 to 2 meters, so that water rescue swimming tests can also be held here.