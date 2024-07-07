Election of destiny
Highest voter turnout in France since 1981
In France, there is a high level of interest in the eagerly awaited second round of the early parliamentary elections. According to official figures, a good 26.6 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots by midday. This is the highest turnout at this stage since 1981.
In the first round last Sunday, 25.90 percent of eligible voters had cast their vote by 12.00 noon.
Right-wing populists on the verge of an absolute majority?
The right-wing populist party Rassemblement National (RN), which was the strongest party in the first round, could win the election. However, it is uncertain whether the RN will achieve an absolute majority. The first projections are expected in the evening at around 8.00 pm.
If the RN does not win an absolute majority, three blocs are likely to form in the National Assembly, which could paralyze the government and plunge the country into a political crisis.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the new election following the RN's triumph in the European elections on 9 June.
Bardella new head of government?
In the event of an absolute majority for the right-wing populists in parliament after Sunday's election, he could be forced to appoint their party leader Jordan Bardella as head of government.
As 76 seats have already been allocated in the first round on June 30, only the voters of the remaining 501 constituencies are called upon to cast their votes. All candidates who received the votes of at least 12.5 percent of registered voters in the first round are allowed to take part in the run-off.
The RN and its allies won 33 percent of the vote in the first round. The left-green electoral alliance New Popular Front was in second place with 28 percent, followed by the government camp with around 20 percent. The latest polls indicated that the gap between the three blocs could narrow.
577 seats needed
The tactical withdrawal of more than 200 candidates from the New Popular Front and the government camp after the first round of elections has made an absolute majority for the RN somewhat less likely. However, it is impossible to estimate how many voters will actually follow the election recommendations of the candidates who withdrew in order to thwart RN candidates.
The decisive factor for the election result is not the share of the total vote, but the number of constituencies won. An absolute majority requires 289 out of 577 seats.
Overseas territories have already voted
The French had already cast their votes on Saturday in the French overseas territories of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon off the east coast of Canada. Voting also took place on Saturday in the Caribbean territories of Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, as well as in French Polynesia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.