Trouble with DFB legend
“Call VAR”: Vogts calls for a rule change
Berti Vogts was very angry after the penalty that was not awarded in the European Championship quarter-final between Spain and Germany (2:1). As a result of this action, the former DFB team boss suggested a rule change.
"Perhaps we should think about allowing each team to call on the VAR once per half to review a decision, as is usual in other sports," the 77-year-old wrote in a column in the Rheinische Post.
Spain's Marc Cucurella had been hit on the arm by Jamal Musiala in the penalty area, but referee Anthony Taylor and his team did not award a penalty. UEFA's head of refereeing Roberto Rosetti had given this direction in the interpretation of the rules before the tournament.
"What's all the technology for?"
Vogts was extremely annoyed with the referee. "I absolutely can't understand why he didn't look at the video images again in the scene with the handball," he wrote. "What's all the technology for? Otherwise everything is scrutinized twice for every throw-in and nothing happens in the most important scene of the entire tournament for the German team, the hosts of the European Championship?"
