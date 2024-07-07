Before the European Championship qualifiers in Altach
ÖFB women follow in the footsteps of the 2010 world champions
In both 2010 and 2012, the Spanish star ensemble around keeper Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres prepared for the World Cup in South Africa and the EURO in Poland and Ukraine in the Montafon. The result: "La Furia Roja" won the title at both tournaments.
The ÖFB women are now hoping for a similar effect when they face Poland in the qualifiers for the 2025 European Championship in Altach on Friday and are expected to arrive in Montafon on Monday afternoon. Eileen Campbell and Co. will complete their preparation sessions at the Aktivpark training ground, just like the Spaniards once did. Unlike the Iberians back then, however, team boss Irene Fuhrmann and her players will not be staying at the Löwen Hotel in Schruns, but at the 4-star superior Alpenhotel Montafon.
Anyone who wants to watch the ÖFB girls live has the chance to be part of the action at the public training session in Schruns on Tuesday from 11 am. Or you can come to the Cashpoint Arena on Friday (18). There are currently 1700 tickets sold for the game - which the Austrians have to win to keep their theoretical chance of qualifying directly. A number that will hopefully increase by Friday...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
