ÖFB women follow in the footsteps of the 2010 world champions

The ÖFB women are now hoping for a similar effect when they face Poland in the qualifiers for the 2025 European Championship in Altach on Friday and are expected to arrive in Montafon on Monday afternoon. Eileen Campbell and Co. will complete their preparation sessions at the Aktivpark training ground, just like the Spaniards once did. Unlike the Iberians back then, however, team boss Irene Fuhrmann and her players will not be staying at the Löwen Hotel in Schruns, but at the 4-star superior Alpenhotel Montafon.