Toxic metals
US researchers found arsenic and lead in tampons
A study from the USA has revealed alarming findings: scientists at the University of California took a close look at tampons and tested them for harmful substances. "Worryingly, we found concentrations of all the metals we tested for, including toxic metals such as arsenic and lead," explained study author Jenni A. Shearston.
For the first time, tampons were tested for their metal content - 30 tampons from 14 different brands from the US, EU and UK were tested - the exact products involved were not disclosed.
"Although toxic metals are ubiquitous and we are exposed to small amounts at all times, our study shows that metals are also present in menstrual products and could put women at a higher risk," says co-author Kathrin Schilling.
Study author: "Very little research to date"
Particularly dramatic: harmful substances can enter the body even more easily through the skin of the vagina than through other skin regions. "Despite this huge potential for public health, very little research has been done to measure the chemicals in tampons," warns Shearston.
The tampons were tested for levels of 16 metals - arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc. According to the researchers, different concentrations of harmful substances were found. Depending on whether the tampons were purchased in the USA or Europe or whether they were organic products.
Organic products also contained toxic metals
Metal was detected in every test object. The concentration of lead was higher in non-organic products, whereas the concentration of arsenic was higher in organic products. The researchers cannot say how the tampons were contaminated - but they point to a higher risk of dementia, infertility, diabetes and cancer due to the contamination.
"I really hope that manufacturers will be required to test their products for metals, especially toxic metals," Stearson said, hoping the study results will lead to action. "It would be exciting to see the public demand this or demand better labeling of tampons and other menstrual products."
