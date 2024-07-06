Police stop Turkey fan march because of wolf salute

Turkish ultras called for a wolf salute

Turkish ultras called on fans to perform the wolf salute during the Turkish national anthem before the game on Saturday. The aim was to show that the sign is not racism, but the symbol of Turkishness, they said. The influential fan group Ultraslan from traditional club Galatasaray announced that they "cannot wait to give an answer to this vulgarity tomorrow as thousands of Gray Wolves in Berlin and as millions around the world".