Before hit against Holland
Police stop Turkey fan march because of wolf salute
Hate, pyro and hundreds of fans giving the Turkish wolf salute on the streets of Berlin! The atmosphere before the European Championship quarter-final between the Netherlands and Turkey is already highly explosive!
Which is why the police had to stop the fan march, as they announced via X. After all, a fan march is not a platform for political messages.
The background to the Turkish fan madness is the UEFA ban on player Merih Demiral, who cheered with the wolf salute during the win against Austria.
The wolf salute usually expresses affiliation or sympathy with the Turkish far-right Ülkücü movement and its ideology. In Turkey, the ultra-nationalist MHP is its political representative and ally of President Erdogan's Islamic-conservative AKP. Demiral had justified the gesture with "pride and joy" and denied a "hidden message".
Turkish ultras called for a wolf salute
Turkish ultras called on fans to perform the wolf salute during the Turkish national anthem before the game on Saturday. The aim was to show that the sign is not racism, but the symbol of Turkishness, they said. The influential fan group Ultraslan from traditional club Galatasaray announced that they "cannot wait to give an answer to this vulgarity tomorrow as thousands of Gray Wolves in Berlin and as millions around the world".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.