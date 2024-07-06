Vorteilswelt
Before hit against Holland

Police stop Turkey fan march because of wolf salute

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 17:04

Hate, pyro and hundreds of fans giving the Turkish wolf salute on the streets of Berlin! The atmosphere before the European Championship quarter-final between the Netherlands and Turkey is already highly explosive!

Which is why the police had to stop the fan march, as they announced via X. After all, a fan march is not a platform for political messages.

The background to the Turkish fan madness is the UEFA ban on player Merih Demiral, who cheered with the wolf salute during the win against Austria.

The wolf salute usually expresses affiliation or sympathy with the Turkish far-right Ülkücü movement and its ideology. In Turkey, the ultra-nationalist MHP is its political representative and ally of President Erdogan's Islamic-conservative AKP. Demiral had justified the gesture with "pride and joy" and denied a "hidden message".

Turkish ultras called for a wolf salute
Turkish ultras called on fans to perform the wolf salute during the Turkish national anthem before the game on Saturday. The aim was to show that the sign is not racism, but the symbol of Turkishness, they said. The influential fan group Ultraslan from traditional club Galatasaray announced that they "cannot wait to give an answer to this vulgarity tomorrow as thousands of Gray Wolves in Berlin and as millions around the world".

