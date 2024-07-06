Against Neo-Westliga side
Bulls in scoring mood in second test
Second test match, second win. Runners-up Salzburg also won the second test gallop of their preparations on Saturday. The team of new coach Pep Lijnders won 8:1 against the valiantly fighting SV Kuchl. Among the numerous guests were the former Kuchl players Nicolas Seiwald and Matthias Seidl.
SV Kuchl is celebrating its 70th birthday this year and FC Red Bull Salzburg came to the wooden community for a test match to mark the occasion. The omens were clear: the neo-western league team was naturally a clear underdog against the Austrian runners-up in front of the ÖFB team players Nicolas Seiwald and Matthias Seidl.
And the game got off to the worst possible start for the Tennengau side: After just a few seconds, goalkeeper Erol Simic took a shot and the ball ended up in the goal. However, coach Tom Hofer's team were unimpressed and sensationally equalized after a quick attack through Hödl (9'). A short time later, Simic put the Bulls back in front with a penalty (16'), but the runners-up struggled to create chances against a courageous Kuchl side. They went into the break with the score at 2:1.
Konate with a five-pack
In the second half, the team from Mozartstadt stepped up a gear. Coach Lijnders brought ten new players onto the pitch, including Konate. And the Ivorian was in a scoring mood, scoring a flawless hat-trick within 13 minutes (54th, 64th, 67th). But that was not enough for him. Ten minutes before the end, the striker scored to make it 6:1. 85 minutes later, Forson was also able to celebrate a goal. The final goal was scored by the outstanding Konate (86').
The final score was 8:1 and the Salzburg team will travel to Saalfelden for a training camp on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
