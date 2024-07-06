Bulls in scoring mood in second test

And the game got off to the worst possible start for the Tennengau side: After just a few seconds, goalkeeper Erol Simic took a shot and the ball ended up in the goal. However, coach Tom Hofer's team were unimpressed and sensationally equalized after a quick attack through Hödl (9'). A short time later, Simic put the Bulls back in front with a penalty (16'), but the runners-up struggled to create chances against a courageous Kuchl side. They went into the break with the score at 2:1.