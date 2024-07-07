Celebrity hairdresser turns hair into a valuable raw material

Hair becomes an oil filter for the world's oceans

"Every single strand is collected, packed in boxes and picked up by a freight forwarder". But what happens to them? "In my case, the hair goes to the environmental organization 'Hair helps the oceans', which uses it to produce oil filters". This saves having to dispose of the valuable raw material as residual waste. Hair has the ability to absorb a lot of fat and does not lose this function even after cutting. This makes it ideal for use as a natural cleaning agent against pollution such as oil, petrol and suntan lotion in bodies of water. One kilogram of hair can filter up to eight kilograms of oil. Renate Götschl's cut hair therefore also contributes to the environmental project. The speed queen thinks the commitment is great, and she also personally contributes to greater sustainability by taking the train from Spielberg to the environmentally conscious hairdresser in south-eastern Styria.