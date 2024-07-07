Say a quiet goodbye to soccer

The rest'lküche is good enough for ORF viewers

This is ORF General Roland Weißmann's tactic when it comes to the European Football Championship. Private competitor ServusTV has simply dug deeper into its pockets and therefore has the TV rights this year, period. ORF is showing what ServusTV is leaving out, and plenty of money is flowing from the Küniglberg to ServusTV for this too. This doesn't stop Weißmann from turning his "Zeit im Bild" into a private wall of complaint, where he can rant about "Red Bull millions" and at the same time serve the fee payers the rest'lküche bought from ServusTV.