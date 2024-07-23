New in the program
Tesla Model Y: On the road with new maxi range
The revised version of the Tesla Model Y is still a long time coming - and yet something is happening: a new, particularly long-range variant with a larger battery and only one motor is coming. What it can do - here in the video driving report!
Following the recent redesign of the Model 3, many are waiting for the new version of the Model Y. So many that this is obviously having an impact on sales figures. Tesla boss Elon Musk therefore felt compelled to make it clear that nothing more will definitely happen in this regard this year. So: probably 2025.
And yet there is something new: the Model Y Longe Range with rear wheel. It comes with the (unofficially) 75 kWh battery and only one motor, which makes it the longest-range Model Y of all. 600 kilometers according to WLTP, as the website states.
The previously available model with "long range" has to keep two motors happy, which reduces the range to 533 kilometers. With rear-wheel drive, there was previously only the smaller battery and the rather meagre range of 455 kilometers. Nevertheless, at 45,000 euros, this is the cheapest Model Y. The surcharge for the larger battery and 145 kilometers extra range is 4000 euros.
All three models mentioned have a top speed of 217 km/h, but differ (apart from the range) in their sprint values. At 5.9 seconds for the standard sprint, the new variant is almost exactly in the middle of the three mentioned (5.0-5.9-6.9 seconds).
For the sake of completeness: the performance version from 58,000 euros achieves 3.7 seconds, 250 km/h and 514 kilometers.
The new Model Y in everyday life
It is indeed striking how economical the Model Y is. Although you would probably have to be very cautious to get anywhere near the WLTP range, an on-board computer average of around 17 kWh per 100 kilometers, including a high proportion of freeway driving at speeds between 130 and 140 km/h according to the speedometer, is truly remarkable. We are talking here about an SUV weighing 1909 kg (according to the registration certificate) in the format of a BMW iX3, 4.75 meters long, which also offers significantly more space. If you drive a full battery completely empty, the trip counter should show around 450 kilometers.
On a side note: a comparable VW ID.4 weighs 2075 kg, with significantly less power and size.
Tesla states a consumption of 14.9 kWh/100 km (including charging losses, not the on-board computer value). Incidentally, the heat pump comes as standard, which is particularly good for the range in winter. Charging takes place at up to 250 kW. However, even in the best case scenario, it is not possible to charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.
The chassis is too hard, the steering is unfeeling but direct, which leads to somewhat nervous handling. No matter how you adjust the steering resistance. At 12.10 meters, the turning circle is standard for the class. Rear-wheel steering is not offered.
The lane guidance assistant is also nervous. It constantly wants you to move the steering wheel (why, if I let the assistant do it?!). And even if I comply with the not-so-friendly request, it deactivates itself again and again because it doesn't get it. Particularly annoying: to switch it on again, you have to stop and switch to P. Particularly annoying: this doesn't happen very often either:
You have to get used to the Tesla operating system. Everything has to be operated via the screen, the fonts are small and some things are not easy to find. Operating the air conditioning is really annoying, especially because you can only change the airflow direction digitally. Once you have found your way there.
The navigation system can automatically create routes with charging stops, but only takes into account Tesla's own Superchargers, some of which only allow 150 kW charging power. Third-party stations can be found manually. It is generally not possible to set a target value for the charge level on arrival.
Driving citation
The Tesla Model Y undoubtedly has special qualities: it offers more space than any other car in its class, is comparatively light and is blessed with astonishing economy. If Tesla were to significantly increase the size of the battery, the vehicle would really be suitable for long journeys. As this is not to be expected, if you are considering a Model Y, you should buy it now. It is still the only Tesla with a proper blinker lever. So much of a classic car is a must.
Why?
Very economical
Very spacious
Why not?
Rough handling
Operation takes some getting used to
Or perhaps ...
... BMW iX3, Mercedes EQC, Audi Q6 e-tron
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
