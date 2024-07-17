Fun instead of Audi
Porsche Macan Turbo: precision carving under power
The Audi Q6 e-tron and the new Porsche Macan share the same technology - and yet they could hardly be more different. After the detailed video driving report on the Q6, "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl went for a quick check with the Macan - his impressions here in the video!
From their looks alone, you would hardly think that the two electric SUVs could be brothers. Where the Audi has a chic but classic look, the Porsche has a particularly sleek and sporty appearance with frameless side windows under a flowing roofline. Of course, the visual relationship points more to the Taycan and 911 than to Ingolstadt.
The drive comes from the same modular system, but is designed differently. Porsche adds a big performance boost at the start with Launch Control, while the Audi does not or hardly does this, depending on the version. In addition, Audi does not offer a version as powerful as the Porsche Macan Turbo - at least for the time being.
The Macan Turbo mobilizes 430 kW/584 hp in all situations, with Launch Control even 470 kW/639 hp, which then leads to a standard sprint time of 3.3 seconds. Not bad for a DIN weight of 2405 kg. It also only takes 11.7 seconds to reach 200 km/h. Acceleration only ends at 260 km/h. Maximum torque: a steam hammer of 1130 Nm.
The battery stores 100 kWh gross and returns 96 kWh net (Audi: 94.9 kWh). With a consumption of 18.8 kWh/100 km, Porsche states a WLTP range of 591 kilometers. Thanks to the 800-volt system, a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW and technical precision work, the battery can be filled from 10 to 80 percent SoC in 21 minutes.
The most impressive thing about the Porsche Macan is the driving experience. As is so often the case with Porsche, the steering in particular is in a class of its own. Compared to the Audi Q6, it is tuned to be a little more toxic and direct, like a precision tool or a scalpel with which you can steer around bends without having to correct even a millimeter. You can feel what is happening at every moment, your hands are guided more by intuition than by your head. Despite all the directness, the driver is not overtaxed, but on the contrary, a very special sense of relaxation is created. This fast, precise driving is additionally supported by the optional rear-axle steering (5 degrees), which is not even offered for the Audi.
The Audi Q6 also shines with its first-class steering and you probably won't miss anything at the wheel, but the differences could probably be experienced blindly.
The driving modes can be selected with a small button on the steering wheel, and the display then shows you what specifically changes. For example, the adaptive air suspension moves to the lowest position in Sport Plus and to the highest position in Offroad. The checkbox for "Engine sound" on or off is located on the same overview page. This function is generally not linked to a driving mode, but is independent of it. If you want sound, you have to switch it on again each time you change the mode. With the Audi Q6, on the other hand, you are more or less "forced to turn it on".
Finally, the prices of the two models available at market launch: Porsche Macan 4 Electric: 86,760.75 euros, Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: 117,494.58 euros.
Driving citation
The Porsche Macan is the particularly agile, sensitive version of an almost 4.80-meter SUV on the PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric). Just as suitable for families as the Audi Q6, but more light-footed and dynamic in detail.
Why?
Because of the incredibly precise steering
Because of all its Porsche-ness
Why not?
The price is also Porsche-like
Or maybe ...
... Audi Q6 e-tron, if you're looking for something a bit better. Otherwise BMW iX3 (the new class is coming next year), Tesla Model Y etc.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
