Porsche Macan Turbo: precision carving under power

The most impressive thing about the Porsche Macan is the driving experience. As is so often the case with Porsche, the steering in particular is in a class of its own. Compared to the Audi Q6, it is tuned to be a little more toxic and direct, like a precision tool or a scalpel with which you can steer around bends without having to correct even a millimeter. You can feel what is happening at every moment, your hands are guided more by intuition than by your head. Despite all the directness, the driver is not overtaxed, but on the contrary, a very special sense of relaxation is created. This fast, precise driving is additionally supported by the optional rear-axle steering (5 degrees), which is not even offered for the Audi.