Robbery victim recognized perpetrator duo in Vienna

The two Syrians are said to have robbed the 22-year-old in Vienna-Leopoldstadt on the night of June 24 and seriously injured him with a knife. The victim was subsequently found near Praterstern with a wound to his back. The two men fled, he said at the time. Now the perpetrators may have been arrested. The Viennese saw the two in Rotenturmstraße at 10.15 p.m. on Friday and called the police.