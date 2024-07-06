Hiking, swimming etc.
Where Austria’s politicians are spending their vacations
Austria's politicians have modest vacation plans for this summer: many of them are staying in their own country, others are going to Croatia or Italy. Often there is only talk of a "few quiet days".
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is traveling with his wife and dog to the Tyrolean Kaunertal, where he grew up, and to a lake in the Salzkammergut. Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) is also heading to Tyrol, where he will take his children to his parents' farm and go on excursions into the mountains, among other things.
Hiking is also on the agenda for FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl, Justice Minister Alma Zadic and State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP). "When exactly, which region, which tours or how long is still open," said Kickl. That depends on the weather and the plans of his friends, for example. "Hopefully one or two mountains will work out, last year it was the Glockner," said Plakolm. Zadic also wants to travel to the Adriatic.
As always, I'm drawn to the mountains and, as always, preferably in Austria (...). I'm also looking forward to spending time with my family.
FPÖ-Obmann Herbert Kickl
Almost every federal state represented
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is once again focusing on "relaxing days in Carinthia". The program includes time in nature and reading. State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler is planning a vacation in southern Styria and Tuscany, while Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) and his family and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger are also heading to Styria.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will travel to his wife's family in Vorarlberg, as he does every year. A few days in Italy might also be possible, said the politician. Lower Austria is the destination of Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP), who is spending her vacation with her husband and daughter.
Who is drawn to the sea
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖPV) is planning a few days in Switzerland and "a day or two at home". Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) is planning "a few active days" with his wife, such as sporting activities. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) wants to play tennis with his "boys". "Maybe a few days at the seaside with the family is also possible."
Family Minister Susanne Raab, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (all ÖVP) are also heading there. Raab is going to Croatia for a week with her husband and son, while Schallenberg has yet to decide where. "With four children, it's not easy to reconcile the different interests," the politician pointed out. Nehammer will be spending a few days by the sea with his family, but will mainly be campaigning in all the federal states.
I will be visiting all the provinces, meeting mayors and talking to people.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer will im Sommer Wahlkampf führen
Kogler travels by train
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) is traveling through Italy and France for a few days - in line with his party's demands. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) has also chosen France as her destination. She will also be traveling to Croatia with her dog Struppi.
