Where Austria’s politicians are spending their vacations

Hiking is also on the agenda for FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl, Justice Minister Alma Zadic and State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP). "When exactly, which region, which tours or how long is still open," said Kickl. That depends on the weather and the plans of his friends, for example. "Hopefully one or two mountains will work out, last year it was the Glockner," said Plakolm. Zadic also wants to travel to the Adriatic.