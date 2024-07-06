Vorteilswelt
Viennese in shock

Foreigner terror escalates with wild shooting

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 12:41

Wild arguments on social media escalated on Friday evening in the supposedly tranquil Anton-Kummerer-Park in Vienna's Brigittenau district. Syrians versus Chechens was the name of the duel, which ended in a fierce exchange of gunfire, with three people injured and veritable chaos. Residents are in shock!

"What has become of our district, now we'll soon be in Favoriten", was the opinion on Treustraße at the local inspection of the "Krone". On Friday evening, a gang clash between foreigners escalated in Brigittenau. Syrians (between 15 and 21 years old) and Chechens attacked each other with wooden slats, pepper spray, knives and even firearms.

Numerous residents alerted the police and during the subsequent large-scale operation, several men were stopped in the vicinity of the crime scene. Three injured people were given emergency medical treatment by the Vienna Emergency Medical Services and some were taken to hospital for outpatient treatment. The area resembled a battlefield.

The police found numerous shell casings. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
The police found numerous shell casings.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)

"Get away from the window, otherwise they'll shoot you"
Neighbor and earwitness Franz M. no longer understands the world after the exciting night: "Actually, it's usually quiet here, but yesterday was a state of emergency. We heard the shots at about half past nine or three quarters of eleven at night. I said to my wife, get away from the window or they'll shoot you. Then the police arrived."

Franz M. with his dog "Nana" is shocked after the night of horror. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
Franz M. with his dog "Nana" is shocked after the night of horror.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)

Other residents, however, speak of "prolonged terror" in the Grätzl. Anton-Kummerer-Park is said to have degenerated into a drug hub and people don't dare go out at night anyway. Only the inner courtyard of the large buildings is used for walking. "I don't even dare go out anymore, there's just riff-raff roaming around," said another witness to the night of horror.

Cars littered with several bullet holes
Five uninvolved vehicle owners were also hit. Some of their cars were badly damaged. Several bullet holes plaster the car bodies. The desperation is great: who will pay for the damage and where do I have to report it? The phone lines are burning up.

The bullet holes have been precisely documented by the police. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
The bullet holes have been precisely documented by the police.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)
The neighbors can't believe their eyes, the fear runs deep. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
The neighbors can't believe their eyes, the fear runs deep.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)
Concerned neighbors take a close look at their destroyed cars. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
Concerned neighbors take a close look at their destroyed cars.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)

Police investigations are in full swing
In the course of the thorough police investigation, several suspected weapons were also found and recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene. Police spokeswoman Barbara Gass explains: "The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. The exact sequence of events, the exact number of suspects and the motives are the subject of ongoing investigations."

Meanwhile, the affected neighborhood in Brigittenau is in shock. The fear of further incidents is great ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
