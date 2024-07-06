“EURO scandal! What a mockery for the Germans”

SWITZERLAND:

"Blick": "Drama exit! Germany in the valley of tears. From ecstasy to a deep hole: A last-minute goal in extra time sends hosts Germany on vacation. Spain are in the European Championship semi-finals. That's bitter. 'Completely detached' becomes 'completely exhausted'. The Germans are defeated by Spain in the quarter-finals of their home European Championship in dramatic fashion. The dream of hosting the title is over."

"Neue Zürcher Zeitung": "Late exit in a great match: in the 119th minute, hosts Germany have to admit defeat to Spain. The quarter-final was hard-fought, the match was so intense that it almost overwhelmed the crowd. The defeated Germans have nothing to reproach themselves for"

"Berner Zeitung": "At first completely detached - the Germans are suddenly completely disintegrated. They tremble, they attack and save themselves in extra time. But then the tournament ends dramatically for the Germans in the quarter-finals against Spain."