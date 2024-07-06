Daughter of Cameroon’s president comes out with a kiss

President did not respond to photo

Media in the coastal state with a population of around 29 million, where press freedom is severely restricted, remained largely silent. Paul Biya also did not respond to the photo of his daughter in the days following the post. The president, who has been in office since 1982, is considered a de facto dictator despite elections that observers classify as unfree and rigged. Regular stays in Switzerland and the luxurious lives of his wife and three children are associated with years of corruption allegations against the Biyas.