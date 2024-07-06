Forbidden in her home country
Daughter of Cameroon’s president comes out with a kiss
What a courageous step! Although homosexuality is forbidden in her home country, Cameroon's president's daughter Brenda Biya has come out as a lesbian with a kissing photo on Instagram. The 26-year-old rapper confessed her love for her girlfriend, Brazilian model Layyons Valença. Both women live in Geneva, Switzerland.
"I'm crazy about you and I want the world to know," reads the caption under the photo that Biya shared on Instagram. In her home country, homosexual acts are punishable by law, as they are in around 30 other African countries. Same-sex sex is punishable by at least six months and up to five years in prison.
Both Cameroonian and international media jumped on the fact that the only daughter of the head of state Paul Biya, who has been in office for over 40 years and is the oldest president in the world at 91, has now come out as a lesbian. Brenda Biya herself did not give any details about her sexual orientation or the nature of her relationship with Valença, but shared headlines about her coming out and voices of support.
Much encouragement for coming out on social networks
The LGBTQI+ community in Cameroon celebrated the president's daughter for the photo. The abbreviation LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex people, other identities and genders. "I am so proud of your courage and your journey. Thank you, Brenda," commented Cameroonian lawyer Alice Nkom, who campaigns for the rights of homosexual people in Cameroon.
"I am so happy for Brenda Biya and I think it's great that she felt empowered to share this with the world," Bandy Kiki, a Cameroonian LGBT activist living in the UK, told the German Press Agency. Shakiro, a trans woman who found asylum in Belgium after spending six months in prison in Cameroon and being beaten up by a mob after her release, also praised Biya's courage and strength.
Clergyman comments: "We can only pray for her"
Conservative voices in the predominantly Christian country voiced the expected criticism. Homophobic comments also piled up under Biya's Instagram posts. "Homosexuality is against nature, and everything that is against nature is against God," Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya, President of the Cameroonian Bishops' Conference, told dpa. "We can only pray for them," he added.
Biya's photo also sparked a debate about double standards. More than 20 people are currently in prison for homosexual practices in Cameroon, wrote journalist Boris Bertolt. "Either Brenda Biya is arrested or they all go free." Activist Kiki told dpa: "No one should be punished for who they are, regardless of their social class and status."
President did not respond to photo
Media in the coastal state with a population of around 29 million, where press freedom is severely restricted, remained largely silent. Paul Biya also did not respond to the photo of his daughter in the days following the post. The president, who has been in office since 1982, is considered a de facto dictator despite elections that observers classify as unfree and rigged. Regular stays in Switzerland and the luxurious lives of his wife and three children are associated with years of corruption allegations against the Biyas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.