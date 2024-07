“My heart is bleeding”: Schweinsteiger beside himself

"My heart is bleeding"

"Someone has to explain that to me ... out of ten times, that's nine penalties. Sure, it's not intentional, I understand that - but the hand is not directly on the body, it's already a bit outside," said former international and ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger. "My heart bleeds when I see something like that, you don't get rewarded with a penalty," said the 2014 world champion.