320 are allowed to study
Every third place in the medical test remained empty
Did the chances of success seem so poor or was there another reason? Around a third of the young men and women who registered for the entrance test to study medicine in Upper Austria failed to take the exam. This considerably increases the chances of those who did take the test: from 1:6.2 to 1:4.7, if you look at it purely in terms of places. However, it is performance that counts above all.
Around 11,900 applicants took part in the medical university admissions process on Friday. The MedAT (medical entrance test) for the 320 places at Kepler University in Linz took place at the Wels exhibition center. However, of the 1975 candidates who registered online, only 1511 actually took part.
The best participants should study
The test is intended to ensure that those who are most likely to successfully complete their studies are admitted. Knowledge of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, text comprehension, cognitive abilities and social-emotional skills are tested. Scientific knowledge and cognitive skills each make up 40 percent of the result, with the other areas each accounting for ten percent.
If it doesn't work out, I'll try again I've wanted to be a doctor since I was a child.
Dentists have to feel, not write
In the admissions process for dentistry studies, applicants have to demonstrate their manual skills rather than their understanding of text.
Helping people has always been my dream. I expect a good result.
75 percent for Austrians
There are a total of 1900 places at all four medical universities in Austria, an increase of 50 compared to the previous year. For human medicine, at least 75 percent of the places are available to candidates with an Austrian Matura.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
