Because of climate activists

Taxpayers pay 6300 euros per parliamentary session

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 06:06

Just in time for every parliamentary session, climate activists turn out to protest against the construction of the Feldkirch city tunnel. This is becoming an expensive affair for the taxpayer. Initial sympathy for the activists wanes - even among state employees.

In the run-up to the state parliament session in July 2023, climate activists blocked access to the Landhaus garage with a 400-kilogram concrete boat, causing a great deal of chaos. With their actions, the activists wanted to express their displeasure against the construction of the Feldkirch city tunnel, the so-called tunnel spider, and to promote greater understanding for climate protection.

As there is a ban on demonstrations on the day of a parliamentary session and - in the event of a violation - the police are obliged to evacuate the area, the square in front of the Landhaus and the entrance to the garage have been strictly guarded since the "boat action".

Almost 70,000 euros per year
The Landhaus staff are not only supported by the police, but also by the Austrian Security Service (ÖWD). The costs for the ÖWD amount to 6300 euros per parliamentary session. These are paid from the state budget. With eleven sessions a year, the taxpayer is ultimately asked to pay almost 70,000 euros.

Some of the state employees are very displeased with the demonstrators. (Bild: SoS)
Some of the state employees are very displeased with the demonstrators.
(Bild: SoS)
The police are obliged to clear the area in the event of an unannounced demonstration. (Bild: ALEXANDRA_SERRA_FOTO_SERRA_BREGENZ_OESTERREICH)
The police are obliged to clear the area in the event of an unannounced demonstration.
(Bild: ALEXANDRA_SERRA_FOTO_SERRA_BREGENZ_OESTERREICH)

Many Landhaus employees now have limited understanding for the activists. "They don't even know what they are demonstrating for," one Landhaus employee told the "Krone" newspaper, expressing her displeasure. She was asked by a "professional demonstrator from Germany" whether she was also against the tarantula (!).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sonja Schlingensiepen
Sonja Schlingensiepen
