Citizens breathe a sigh of relief

Local recreation area saved from clear-cutting

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 06:00

There were already plans to clear the beech forest in Haag. However, after fierce protests, the "victory for nature" can now be celebrated.

The popular and ecologically very important beech forest in Haag in the district of Amstetten was in great danger at the beginning of last year. At that time, plans for the large-scale clearing of the natural jewel by the landowner were made public. The background to the measure is said to have been liability issues. Once most of the trees have been felled, there is no longer any risk of falling branches or toppling trunks.

New buyer found
However, the announcement immediately caused huge resentment among the population. People feared the loss of an important ecosystem and popular local recreation area. Mayor Lukas Michlmayr sought talks with both sides and finally managed to solve the problem. Through skillful negotiations, he managed to find a new buyer for the land in Michael Krydl, who himself lives in the area and is also prepared to preserve the forest in its current form.

Mayor Lukas Michlmayr (right) is delighted that a new owner has been found in Michael Krydl, who wants to preserve the forest.
Mayor Lukas Michlmayr (right) is delighted that a new owner has been found in Michael Krydl, who wants to preserve the forest.
(Bild: Stadtgemeinde Haag)

"I'm happy when children have opportunities to play in the forest that are close to nature," he says, announcing that the area will remain open to the public. Of course, he also has to take action. Krydl plans to work with the municipality to thin out and protect the beech forest. "This is a victory for nature and the citizens and shows that sustainable solutions are possible if everyone works together," says a delighted Michlmayr.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
