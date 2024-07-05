DFB kicker's hairstyle
Lehmann: “Maybe he feels like a woman”
Jens Lehmann is causing a stir away from the European Championship clash between Germany and Spain: In an interview, Germany's former national goalkeeper criticizes the hairstyle of DFB kicker Robert Andrich. He can even imagine that UEFA will soon ban such hairstyles.
"Nowadays you have to be careful, because maybe he feels like a woman or something. You have to be very tolerant," said Jens Lehmann on "Welt TV" when asked about the pink hairstyle of Germany midfielder Robert Andrich.
For the former keeper, it was "too much": "First it was blonde hair, now it's pink hair. What is he trying to show us? Does he somehow have personality problems that he has to stand out like that?"
Lehmann himself would have found it "funny" as a teammate. And he is sure that Julian Nagelsmann is not happy about it either. He said on Thursday: "Everyone as they like it. I stay out of such topics. At the end of the day, some hairstyles are a bit more of a commitment to top performance than others. You'll have to judge for yourselves whether Robert is one of them."
Will UEFA soon ban these hairstyles?
Might UEFA even intervene soon? Lehmann expects that the European Football Association will soon ban hair colors like Andrich's. "Because what if the opposing goalkeeper is wearing a pink shirt today?" he asks ahead of Germany's quarter-final clash with Spain. "The pink is extremely bright, it's totally irritating on the soccer pitch. I think that's borderline!"
