Stelzer makes club leader Dörfel the new provincial councillor

Christian Dörfel is particularly interested in the LASK and, as the future integration councillor, will be able to turn political demands into goals himself: The lawyer is considered to be well connected and highly competent within his party. He began his political career as chairman of the Young ÖVP in Steinbach an der Steyr, followed by positions as parliamentary group leader and deputy mayor in his home municipality. He has been mayor since 2002, and in September 2020 he made the leap to the top of provincial politics as managing chairman of the ÖVP when Helena Kirchmayr handed over the leadership of the party.