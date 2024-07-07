Sad peak season for animal shelters in summer

Correct behavior with a found animal

Only try to catch a loose animal if you are not putting yourself or your four-legged friend in danger. Please do not take animals you think have been abandoned with you, but inform the relevant authorities (local animal rescue, animal shelter, police). Wait until the experts arrive. You can offer the animal some water. Speak to it in a calm, friendly tone and please keep your distance. This will let the animal know that you are not a threat.